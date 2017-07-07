Vivo X9s and X9s Plus with dual selfie cameras announced

After many rumors and leaks, Vivo announced the X9s and X9s Plus, its recent flagship smartphones in China. Both the smartphones are selfie-centric offerings with dual-lens selfie camera lenses.

The Vivo X9s and Vivo X9s Plus have been launched in three color options - Rose Gold, Matte Black, and Gold. The Vivo X9s is priced at 2698 yuan (approx. Rs. 25,665) and the X9s Plus is priced at 2998 yuan (approx. Rs. 28,250) respectively. The X9s Plus will debut on sale starting from July 8 while the registrations for the X9s will debut on July 14 and the same will go on sale starting from July 20.

The Vivo X9s flaunts a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p AMOLED display whereas the Plus variant has a larger 5.85-inch FHD 1080p AMOLED display. Both the smartphones have narrow bezels and a fingerprint sensor that is embedded into their home button at the front.

Under the hood, the Vivo X9s employs an octa-core Snapdragon 652 processor and the Vivo X9s Plus has an octa-core Snapdragon 653 processor. Both these processors are backed by 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. Running on Android 7.1 Nougat, these phones are topped with Funtouch OS 3.1. The imaging aspects include a 16MP main camera with LED flash and PDAF and a dual camera setup at the front comprising of a 20MP primary sensor with soft LED flash and a 5MP secondary sensor.

On the connectivity front, the Vivo smartphones are bundled with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and dual SIM support. The Vivo X9s is powered by a 3320mAh battery and the X9s Plus is powered by a 4015mAh battery. Both the batteries support fast charging too.