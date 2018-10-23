New Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite variant spotted on TENNA with 8GB RAM

Xiaomi had first announced its flagship Mi 8 series of smartphones in China earlier in May this year. The company has already introduced some variants of the Mi 8 series including the Mi 8 SE, Mi 8 Explorer Edition and the recently announced Mi 8 Pro and Mi 8 Lite. All of the aforementioned smartphones are yet to make an official entry in the global market. Now, a new variant of Mi 8 Lite has been spotted on TENNA which hints at the subtle changes which the device features.

As per the listing on TENNA, the new variant of the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite packs an upgraded 8GB RAM with red trims all along the sides as well as around the fingerprint scanner. With the introduction of this new variant of the Mi 8 Lite, it appears that the tech giant wants to grab the attention of the masses who are looking for a good looking smartphone with some decent specifications. Apart from the upgraded RAM and the red trims, the Mi 8 Lite's new variant doesn't have any other specific changes listed on TENNA.

As for the specs and features, the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite packs a taller 6.26-inch Full HD+ display which has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and offers a screen resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. Under the hood, the Mi 8 Lite is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 660 SoC which is paired with Adreno 512 clocked at 850MHz that takes care of all the graphics. The smartphone is available in two other RAM variants including 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM. The onboard storage on the device is 64GB which is further expandable via microSD card. The device ships with Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box based on MIUI 10.

In the imaging department, the Mi 8 Lite makes use of a dual-rear camera setup which comprises of a 12MP primary lens and a 5MP secondary lens with f/1.9 aperture. Up front, there is a 24MP Sony IMX576 sensor to capture selfies. The smartphone is backed by a 3,250mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support.

Image Source