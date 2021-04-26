Next Nokia 5G Smartphone To Arrive With 108MP Camera And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

It was back in 2019 that HMD Global took the wraps off the flagship Nokia 9 PureView. It carried the credits of being the first phone in the world to sport a penta-lens camera setup. Since then, we have been coming across several rumors regarding the next-generation flagship Nokia flagship smartphone, which is yet to see the light of the day.

Previously, we have been coming across a plethora of reports regarding the Nokia 9 PureView successor. It was alleged that the smartphone could be launched with the moniker Nokia 9.1 PureView, Nokia 9.3 PureView, and more. However, there hasn't been an official confirmation regarding the next-generation Nokia flagship smartphone to date.

Nokia 5G Smartphone Details

Among the many rumors, fresh information from a Nokia Power User claims that the company might work on an upper mid-range smartphone. This smartphone is believed to flaunt a penta-lens camera setup at its rear and it could be a sequel to the Nokia 8.3 5G smartphone that went official last year. It is believed to be a part of the X series from the company. Notably, this series includes 5G-enabled smartphones similar to the recently launched Nokia X10 and Nokia X20.

Furthermore, the report notes that the Nokia 8.3 5G sequel might sport a 108MP primary camera sensor. It might not be launched with the moniker Nokia 8.4 5G but it is believed to arrive as the Nokia X50. In that case, it could be much more advanced as compared to the Nokia X10 and Nokia X20 launched recently.

What To Expect?

When it comes to the rumored specifications, the alleged Nokia 5G smartphone with a 108MP camera lens is believed to flaunt a 6.5-inch PureDisplay V4 screen offering a Quad HD+ resolution and a fast refresh rate of 120Hz. Under its hood, it is believed to make use of the yet-to-be-announced Snapdragon 775 SoC that might have the model number SD7350.

It remains to be seen if the chipmaker Qualcomm might launch the Snapdragon 775 SoC as the company launched the Snapdragon 780G, a chipset based on the 5nm process as the sequel to the Snapdragon 765 or Snapdragon 765G chipset. Also, the part number of this chipset in question is SM7350-AB. Eventually, there is confusion if this new processor might fuel the alleged Nokia X50.

A capacious 6000mAh battery is said to keep the lights of the upcoming Nokia smartphone turned on. It was allegedly spotted on the TUV certification database hinting at the support for 22.5W fast charging technology.

Talking about the camera setup, as of now, there is no word regarding the other lenses of the alleged Nokia X50's penta-lens camera arrangement. It is expected that the 108MP primary sensor could be teamed up with a telephoto lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, a depth sensor, and a macro lens. Other aspects that we can expect include ZEISS optics and OZO Audio.

Having said that, only an official confirmation from HMD Global can reveal what the Nokia flagship smartphone that is yet to be unveiled will bring about for its fans.

