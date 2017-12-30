Nokia 10 with Snapdragon 845 SoC pegged for August 2018 launch

Qualcomm announced its latest chipset - the Snapdragon 845 SoC earlier this month. This processor is claimed to deliver better performance and security features. It goes without stating that this processor will power the next-generation flagship smartphones those will be launched in 2018.

Meanwhile, an image was leaked yesterday showing the list of upcoming smartphones those will make use of the Snapdragon 845 processor. The image revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, the LG G7 and G7+, HTC U12, HTC U12+, Moto Z (2019), Galaxy Note 9, Sony Xperia XZ Pro-A, Xperia XZ 2, Google Pixel 3 XL, LG V40, Nokia 10, Samsung W2019 flip phone, ZTE Nubia Z18 and Xiaomi Mi Mix 3.

Though this is just a leak, the Nokia 10 has caught the attention of the folks at NokiaPowerUser who have revealed when this smartphone might see the light of the day. The report citing a tip claims that the Nokia 10 might be unveiled in August 2018.

For now, there is no confirmation regarding the Nokia 10 as it is too early to speculate about the same. As of now, HMD Global is speculated to unveil the Nokia 9 as its premium flagship model at a press conference on January 19, 2018. At the same event, the company is also expected to unveil the Nokia 6 (2018). Given that the company is likely to follow the same name every year, we can expect the Nokia 10 moniker to be a speculation.

Talking about the Snapdragon 845, this processor will definitely take the upcoming flagship smartphones to the next level with its attributes such as improved image processing, better power efficiency and enhanced overall performance in comparison to its predecessor - the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC that will be used by the upcoming Nokia 9 smartphone.

Needless to say, we need to wait for further information regarding the new Nokia 10 to hit the web or an official confirmation from HMD Global that might not come anytime soon.