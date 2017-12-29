Nokia 2 will jump directly to Android 8.1 Oreo, confirms HMD

HMD Global had confirmed that all the Nokia smartphones will receive the Android Oreo update. The company already rolled out the Oreo beta build to the Nokia 5, Nokia 6 and Nokia 8 smartphones. The entry-level Nokia 2 and Nokia 3 smartphones are yet to receive the update.

In the meantime, there were media reports suggesting that the Nokia 2 will receive the Android 8.1 Oreo skipping the Android 8.0 Oreo. Now, a confirmation fro HMD has come via Twitter. A tweet posted by Juho Sarvikas, the Chief Product Officer at HMD Global confirms that the Nokia 2 will directly leapfrog to Android 8.1 Oreo.

He has added that the cheapest Nokia smartphone will get some memory management improvements from the Android Go programme that was announced by Google. Recently, we came across reports that Nokia 1, an Android Go smartphone will be launched in March 2018. The tweet reads, "1GB RAM devices will be supported on 8.1 release where many of the Android Go memory management improvements will be integrated. Nokia 2 performance will only get better over time!"

The Nokia 2 was launched in October with the Android 7.1 Nougat OS out of the box. The smartphone was launched at 99 euros (approx. Rs. 7,600) and was released in India in November at Rs, 6,999. Despite this low pricing, the Nokia 2 has the durable Nokia trademark build as it has cleared the durability test subjecting it to bend, burn and scratch tests.

Detailing on its specs, the Nokia 2 boasts of a 5-inch LTPS HD 720p display and employs a quad-core 1.3GHz Snapdragon 212 processor paired with 1GB RAM. The default storage capacity is 8GB and it can be expanded further up to 128GB using a microSD card. The smartphone flaunts an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera at the front. The major highlight of this smartphone is its 4000mAh battery that is touted to deliver up to two days of backup on a single charge.