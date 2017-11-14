Nokia 3 much needed camera app update finally available for download

In the past few weeks, we have seen and heard several consumers complaining about the performance of Nokia 3 camera app. While there was a need to address this issue quickly Nokia has now released a new and much-needed update that brings camera improvements to the said device.

The update was first spotted by GSMArena. In any case, it is good news. Nokia has updated its Camera app in the Play store with the caption "New Camera release for Nokia 3". However, the details of the new update have not been published fully but the update will seemingly address the latest complaints from users. If you own a Nokia 3 then you can head over to the Play Store and update your camera app.

According to the short description found in the Play Store, the camera app has been moved to a new version with numbers 6.0090.07. The app works with Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and above.

Meanwhile, Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer of HDM Global, has recently stated that the company is also working on introducing the Lumia camera app UI to its range of Nokia Android smartphones. But we haven't heard anything new around that for some time now.

All in all, HMD is working on bringing back the Nokia charm among the consumers and is looking to provide the best possible experience for its users. That being said, just to recall, the company launched Nokia 3 in India in the month of June 2017 and it comes with a price tag of Rs. 9,499. The smartphone is available in Black and Blue color options and comes with a polycarbonate back along with an aluminum frame.

As for specifications, the Nokia 3 comes with a 5-inch HD display (720 x 1280 pixel resolution) and is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek 6737 processor. The smartphone comes with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

As for the cameras the handset sports an 8MP camera on both at the front and the rear. Both the cameras also support autofocus with f/2.0 aperture. The handset is backed by a 2650 mAh Li-ion battery and it runs on Android 7.0 (Nougat). Further, the smartphone measures 143.4x71.4x8.4mm and comes with Google Assistant built-in.