Nokia 5.1 Plus to be launched in India on September 24 via Flipkart

HMD Global launched the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus smartphones in India in mid-August. At the launch event, the company announced that the Nokia 5.1 Plus will be made available sometime in September. Now, it looks like the device has got a release date in the country and it appears to fall in the next week.

Initially, the company posted a teaser on social media rising speculations that a Nokia gaming smartphone could be on cards. Now, the tweet has been deleted making us doubt the same. In addition to this, the e-commerce portal Flipkart has come up with a teaser page revealing some details.

Nokia 5.1 Plus release

At the time of its launch in India, the international variant of the Nokia X5 did not get a price tag in the country. Now, the teaser page hints that the Nokia 5.1 Plus will get a price tag on September 24 at 2 PM and also states that it will be exclusive to the online retailer. There are expectations that the smartphone could be priced under Rs. 15,000. Furthermore, the teaser page details the highlighted features of the smartphone as well.

Nokia 5.1 Plus specifications

To recap, the Nokia smartphone comes with a notch display, a glass covered body, a plastic frame with a metal sandwich design and a nanocoating. When it comes to its specs, the handset flaunts a 5.8-inch HD+ display with a notch on top. The screen resolution is 1520 x 720 pixels and it has an aspect ratio of 19:9.

On the hardware front, it uses a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC paired with Mali-G72 GPU and 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. While there are two variants, the Flipkart teaser shows only the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant hinting that only one model will be released initially.

For imaging, there is a dual camera module at the rear with 13MP + 5MP sensors. There is an 8MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. The other aspects of the smartphone launched in India last month include stock Android Oreo (upgrade to Android Pie coming later this year) and a 3060mAh battery.