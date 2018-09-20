Nokia teases the launch of a gaming smartphone in India: An Android N-Gage?

The comeback of the iconic N-Gage brand?

After the acquisition of the brand Nokia from Microsoft, HMD Global is collecting other bit pieces of technology that made Nokia a household name. The company recently bought the Zeiss branding, and now considering the development, the company might soon launch the N-Gage branded Android smartphone as well with gaming-centric features.

Deleted tweet

Nokia Mobile India did post a short video Twitter (which has been removed) hinting towards the launch of a new gaming smartphone. According to the teaser, the phone had lights behind with gaming scenes running on the screen. The company has not revealed any specifications of the smartphone, except #GameOn.

Expected features from the Nokia gaming phone

Considering other gaming smartphones, the upcoming smartphone from Nokia is expected to feature the top of the line Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC with at least 6 GB RAM. The smartphone is also expected to feature other features like liquid cooling technology to offer unparallel gaming experience and support for gaming accessories.

According to the recent leaks, the company is expected to launch the Nokia 7.1 Plus in India, which will be a successor to the Nokia 7 Plus. The Nokia 7 Plus is speculated to feature a compact notch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC and more. So, just like Samsung (marketing Galaxy Note9 as a gaming smartphone). Nokia might also do the same with the Nokia 7.1 Plus or even the Nokia 8.1.