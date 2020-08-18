Nokia 5.3 Launching Soon In India; Invites Sent Out For Virtual Event News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Nokia's launching spree continues and the company is gearing up for another virtual smartphone launch. HMD Global has sent out invites for a media briefing for a new smartphone launch, likely to be the Nokia 5.3. The event is scheduled for August 25, which means the Nokia 5.3 would debut a few days after the briefing.

Looking back, the Nokia 5.3 debuted in March but is yet to make its way to India. To note, the Nokia 5.3 has been on the Nokia India listing for a while now, and the upcoming virtual event could be the official debut.

Nokia 5.3 Expected Specifications

Since Nokia 5.3 has already launched in other international markets, we can expect the features to be quite similar. The Nokia 5.3 packs a 6.5-inch HD+ display, embedded with a waterdrop notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 layer. The new Nokia smartphone comes with a glass back design and a quad-camera module at the rear.

Speaking of the cameras, the Nokia 5.3 features a 13MP primary shooter, 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots, a 2MP macro lens, and a 5MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Nokia has included an 8MP snapper for selfies, housed in the waterdrop notch.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU powers the device. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage, which can be further expanded via a microSD card. At the same time, the Nokia 5.3 in India might have a different RAM variant, although, it's difficult to be certain right now.

Other specifications of the Nokia 5.3 include 4,000 mAh battery and might skip fast charging support. Nokia claims the battery can last up to two days, but that would entirely depend on the user. The Nokia 5.3 runs Android One with stock Android 10 out-of-the-box. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It comes with the usual connectivity options like 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB Type-C port, aptX, and NFC.

Nokia 5.3 India Launch

As noted by NokiaPowerUser, the invite simply states product briefing and could include the Nokia 5.3. At the same time, HMD Global is also working on the Nokia 125 and Nokia 150 devices, which are scheduled to launch in India soon. Clearly, we might be seeing a couple of new Nokia devices in the coming weeks.

