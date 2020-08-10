Just In
Nokia TA-1239, Nokia TA-1258, Nokia TA-1298, Nokia TA-1292 Get Bluetooth Certification
Nokia is prepping up for multiple smartphone launches, slated for later this year or early next year. Among the upcoming Nokia smartphones, four new devices have received Bluetooth SIG certification. The Nokia TA-1239, Nokia TA-1258, Nokia TA-1298, and the Nokia TA-1292 smartphones were spotted at the certification site recently.
Nokia Smartphones On Bluetooth Certification
The report comes from tipster Mukul Sharma, who spotted the three new Nokia smartphones on the Bluetooth SIG certification. To note, the four new models are unknown, except for the Nokia TA-1258, which was already spotted on the TEENA listing earlier last month.
The Bluetooth certification doesn't give away many details about the new four Nokia smartphones. The listing only reveals that the new devices support Bluetooth 4.2 and could be powered by the Unisoc processor.
Nokia TA-1239, TA-1258, TA-1298, and TA-1292 receive the Bluetooth SIG certification.#Nokia pic.twitter.com/d6GSxZstDI— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 10, 2020
As noted, the Nokia TA-1258 smartphone was spotted on TEENA and gives away a few details. We know that this smartphone is an entry-level smartphone with 3GB RAM. It is said to feature a 5.99-inch display and a single rear camera. And now, we know that it will feature Bluetooth 4.2 support, just like the other three Nokia devices.
New Nokia Smartphone Launch
Reports suggest that one or more of these new Nokia smartphones could debut at the IFA 2020 in Berlin. Presently, it's been confirmed that HMD Global plans to launch a couple of devices at IFA 2020, which include the Nokia 2.4, Nokia 6.3, and the Nokia 7.3.
It was recently reported that the Nokia 5.3 will be launching in India a few days from now. The company is also gearing up to launch two more new affordable smartphones next month. For all we know, these affordable smartphones could be the ones spotted at the Bluetooth SIG listing. Either way, more specifications about these budget smartphones are expected to surface in the coming days.
HMD Global is on a launching spree, not only with smartphones but also with other devices like smart TVs. Nokia is also pushing its 5G technologies to countries like India, which are currently skeptical about using Chinese technology.
