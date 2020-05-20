Nokia 5.3 Production Kicks Off In India; Nokia 5310 Feature Phone Launch Expected News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Nokia 5310 and the Nokia 5.3 were among the new phones introduced by HMD Global in March. The phones were confirmed to hit the Indian market shortly after the global announcements.

Although no further information has been received from HMD Global, a new report from the NokiaPowerUser claims that the Nokia 5310 will be launched in India soon and the Nokia 5.3 may take some time to arrive in India. Though no confirmation has been received.

However, it is estimated that the phone is almost ready to launch in India. According to the report, the phone is expected to be launched in India by the end of May. The phone might be launch late due to the Covid-19 lockdown in the country. However, HMD Global did not provide any official information on this matter.

The Nokia 5.3 was announced in March with the Nokia 8.3 5G and the Nokia 1.3 smartphones. It seems that the phone will be delayed in the Indian market.

According to the report, HMD Global has launched Nokia 5.3 in India since the start of selling locally manufactured smartphones in the country. The production has been delayed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia 5.3 flaunts a 6.55-inch HD+ display with a 20:9 ratio. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The phone also includes a microSD card slot which further expands storage up to 512GB. The Nokia 5.3 draws power from a 4,000 mAh battery.

In terms of camera, the phone has a 13MP main sensor and an 8MP front camera for taking selfies. The report further states that the Nokia 5.3 might be launched sometime in mid-June.

The Nokia 5310 will be a rebranded of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic phone. In terms of features, the phone gets bigger in terms of music playback features. The phone also includes an FM radio feature and a VGA camera at the backside.

Best Mobiles in India