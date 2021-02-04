Just In
Nokia 5.4 India Launch Could Take Place On February 10: Expected Price, Features
HMD Global has a slew of devices lined up for launch in the coming days. One of them, the Nokia 5.4 which is reported (by Gizmochina) to launch in the country on February 10. However, the company is yet to share any official teaser on this. The report further states that the company might launch the Nokia 3.4 alongside the Nokia 5.4 on the same date.
To recall, the Nokia 5.4 was originally launched back in December with features such as in-built OZO spatial audio support, quad-rear camera setup, Snapdragon 662 chipset, and so on.
Nokia 5.4 Features
The Nokia 5.4 has a 6.39-inch HD+ LCD display with a screen resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor coupled with up to 4GB of RAM. The 128GB of internal storage is also expandable via a microSD. The handset ships with Android 10 OS and gets its fuel from a 4,000 mAh battery that supports a standard 10W charger via USB Type-C.
In terms of imaging, the handset sports a quad-camera setup at the back comprising of a 48MP primary lens, 5MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro shooter, and 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, it gets a 16MP snapper for selfies and videos.
Nokia 5.4 Expected Price In India
The price of the phone starts at EUR 189 (around Rs. 16,900) for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. Considering this, we can expect the price of the Nokia 5.4 might fall around Rs. 17,000). Besides, there are two more storage configurations for the device. It remains to be seen whether the Indian variant will get all the storage options. At this price range, the device can be a good competitor to the Galaxy F41. Furthermore, the phone comes in Dusk and Polar Night color variants.
