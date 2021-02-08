Nokia 5.4 Listed On Flipkart Ahead Of Launch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, we came across reports suggesting that the Nokia 5.4 will be launched in India on February 10. While the launch of this smartphone is yet to be confirmed officially by HMD Global, it has been listed on the e-commerce portal Flipkart suggesting that it will be exclusive to the platform. Besides, this listing suggests that the Nokia 5.4 will be launched soon in the country.

Nokia 5.4 Flipkart Listing

Notably, the Nokia 5.4 listing on Flipkart features two short videos on the landing page. These videos tease the smartphone. The first teaser video gives us a hint at the camera capabilities of this smartphone and its attractive finish. Well, the Nokia 5.4 comes with a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary camera sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide secondary camera sensor, a 2MP tertiary macro sensor and a 2MP fourth depth sensor.

Underneath the camera ring, there is a fingerprint sensor for biometric security. Furthermore, the soon-to-be-launched Nokia smartphone features a 16MP selfie camera sensor at the punch-hole above the 6.39-inch IPS LCD display with a HD+ 720p resolution.

The second video on the Flipkart landing page teases the battery life of the Nokia 5.4. The smartphone makes use of a 4000mAh battery that will go along with the power-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC. The smartphone is expected to arrive in two storage configurations - 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM along with either 64GB or 128GB storage space. As of now, there is no word regarding the storage variants that will be listed by Flipkart.

Nokia 5.4 Expected Price

The Nokia 5.4 went official in December with a price tag of €189 (approx. Rs.16,500). It was launched in select markets and will soon arrive in other global markets as well. Given that the Nokia smartphones are priced affordably in the Indian market, we can expect the Nokia 5.4 to be priced reasonably in the country.

