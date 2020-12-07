Nokia 5.4 Massive Leak; Yet Another Mid-Range Phone? News oi-Vivek

Nokia is set to launch a new mid-range smartphone dubbed the Nokia 5.4. There were a lot of leaks and speculations about this upcoming phone, and now, the complete specifications have been leaked online.

According to a report from Mysmartprice, the Nokia 5.4 will be a 4G smartphone. The device will resemble some of the recently launched devices from the brand with a modern design.

Nokia 5.4 Specifications

According to the leak, the Nokia 5.4 will have a 720p display with a resolution of 1520 x 720, which is a bummer. The phone is likely to be priced over Rs. 15,000, and a 720p panel for this price is highly unacceptable. The phone will ship with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box and is expected to receive Android 11 update soon.

The smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device is likely to offer dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots. On top of that, the Nokia 5.4 is likely to have a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The camera setup on the Nokia 5.4 will have a 48MP primary sensor with 5MP ultra-wide angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. There will have a 12MP selfie camera at the front with support for 1080p video recording capability.

The Nokia 5.4 will be fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery with a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device will weigh 182grams and will be made available in blue and purple colors. The phone will have a fingerprint sensor at the back, and the phone is expected to receive software support for 24 months from the launch date.

