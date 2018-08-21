Nokia 6.1 Plus up for pre-order with Cashify Buyback offer

Finally, the Nokia 6.1 Plus was launched in India alongside the Nokia 5.1 Plus. While the latter will go on sale in India only in September, the former is already up for pre-order via the official Nokia India online store. The prebooking will be open until August 30 and the shipping will debut on August 31.

Nokia 6.1 Plus is priced at Rs. 15,999 and will be available via both Flipkart and Nokia Shop. The device has been launched in Blue and Black color variants in the country. It comes with no cost EMI payment options and Rs. 1,000 cashback from Airtel. Also, the Airtel subscribers can get 260GB additional data at no extra cost.

Nokia 6.1 Plus Cashify offer

Earlier this month, Nokia announced a buyback program after teaming up with Cashify. Under this program, the Nokia smartphone buyers can spend a relatively lesser amount on the device if they choose to exchange an older smartphone. Notably, Cashify is a popular platform to sell used smartphones.

Following its launch in the country, the 6.1 Plus will also be available under the Cashify buyback program. Once you choose to do so and place an order for this smartphone, the Cashify team will contact you after the delivery of the new Nokia smartphone. After verifying the device you wish to exchange, they will give you the cash and pick up the old device.

How to purchase under buyback program

If you want to purchase the Nokia 6.1 Plus under the Cashify buyback program, then you need to first visit the Nokia India online store and open the listing of the smartphone. Click on the Start Buyback button and answer a few questions about the condition of your old smartphone that you wish to exchange. Cashify will generate a quote based on your answers. If you are satisfied with the offer, you can proceed with the purchase by adding the 6.1 Plus to the cart and completing the order.

So, what are you waiting for? If you want to purchase the newly launched Nokia 6.1 Plus, then you can avail a decent exchange discount on your old smartphone from Cashify through this program.