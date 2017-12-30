Nokia 6 (2018) to come with more than one variants

Earlier this month, we came to know that HMD is planning to launch a second generation of Nokia 6. Dubbed as Nokia 6 (2018), the smartphone has been listed on TENAA more than once. This means, it will have at least two different versions.

The first variant visited TENAA two weeks back. While the smartphone's specs were not listed on the certification site, the rumor mill had given away its specs. Now, a different model of the Nokia 6 (2018) has made its way to TENAA, revealing its key specs. It seems, the main difference between the two models is the display. The first one is said to feature an 18:9 display, whereas the second variant is listed with a 16:9 display.

Talking about the new model of Nokia 6 (2018), it will sport a 5.5-inch display that will deliver a full HD resolution of 1,920×1,080 pixels resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio.

The TENAA listing further reveals, the smartphone will be be equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm processor running at 2.2GHz. Unfortunately, the name of the chipset remains a mystery. If we were to guess, it should be either Snapdragon 630 or Snapdragon 660.

As far as the memory aspect is concerned, the Nokia 6 (2018) will feature 4GB RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage. The storage space is further expandable via a microSD card.

Coming to the optics department, the smartphone will come equipped with a 16MP rear-facing primary camera. Up front, there will be an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.

A 3,000mAh battery will keep the device running. On the software front, the Nokia 6 (2018) is listed with Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system. However, HMD may upgrade the software to a newer version at the time of the launch. Presumably, the Finnish company will launch the smartphone in January 2018.

