Nokia 7.1 expected to be launched today: Watch the live stream here

Today is October 4 and ass promised HMD Global is hosting an event in London. It has been reported that the company is going to launch its latest Nokia 7.1 Plus. The event will kick start at 5 pm BST (9:30 pm IST), if you are interested in the event then don't worry because Nokia will live stream the entire event on YouTube.

The company has already sent the media invites a couple of days back, but the company has not disclosed anything about the launch. The Nokia 7.1 Plus is been in rumors for quite a time now. The specification and the design of the smartphone are already revealed because of leaks and listings. The company is also holding an event on October 11. However, it's not been disclosed what HMD global is going to reveal in the event.

How to watch Nokia 7.1 launch live event

As always Nokia is going to live stream its launch even and you can enjoy watching the event at you home via a YouTube feed. You need to pay the embedded video below to watch the Nokia live action. The timings are already mentioned above.

Nokia 7.1 expected price and specifications

The Nokia 7.1 is expected to be launched in Blue and Steel Grey colour options. The smartphone is said to be launched in two variants one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage and another 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phones are expected to be launched at EUR 349 (approx Rs 29,500) and EUR 399 (approx Rs 33,700) respectively.

On the design aspect, the smartphone is said to come with a notch on the top of the display along with a chin on the bottom with Nokia branding. The back panel is expected to be similar like the Nokia 5.1 Plus.

The smartphone is said to sport a 5.84-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 1080x2244 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.7:9. Under the hood, the Nokia 7.1 is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. Let's see what Nokia is keeping for us as a surprise at the event.