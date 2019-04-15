Nokia 7.1 gets a price cut; now available for Rs. 16,999 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Nokia 7.1 has now received another price cut.

Nokia 7.1, a mid-range smartphone from HMD was launched in India in October 2018 for Rs. 19,999. It is one of the bestselling Nokia smartphones in the country. It has received timely updates and runs Android 9 Pie now. Now, this smartphone has received a price cut making it available at a relatively lower cost.

Launched for Rs. 19,999, the smartphone (review) recently received a price cut of Rs. 2,000 taking it down to Rs. 17,999. Now, the Mumbai-based smartphone retailer Mahesh Telecom has taken to Twitter revealing that the Nokia 7.1 gets a price cut of Rs. 991 taking it down to Rs. 16,999.

While none of the other details are known, this offline retailer usually reveals the accurate price cuts and discounts in the offline space. And, the pricing can go down further if buyers avail any other offer, no EMI payment options, etc. The Nokia 7.1 is one of the Nokia smartphones eligible for the 15% discount during select cricket matches this IPL season.

Nokia 7.1 specifications

To recap, the Nokia 7.1 bestows a 5.84-inch IPS LCD display with the PureDisplay technology ensuring vibrant colors. It has a FHD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display supports HDR10 with its dedicated 16-bit engine. Under its hood, the device makes use of a Snapdragon Qualcomm 636 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB ROM. There is a micro SD card slot supporting up to 400GB of additional storage space.

Like the other Nokia smartphones launched by HMD Global, this one also belongs to the Android One family. Launched with Android 8.1 Oreo, it received the Android Pie update as well. The imaging aspects include a dual camera module from ZEISS optics with a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera is an 8MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The camera features include Bothies and 3D Personas (similar to Animojis). The device gets the power from a 3060mAh battery with support for fast charging.