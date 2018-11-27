Nokia 7.1 receives stable Android 9 Pie update prior to India launch

HMD Global is one of the companies that is consistent in rolling out timely OS updates to its offerings. All through this year, the company has been launching devices belonging to the Android One program, which assures two years of OS updates and three years of security updates. Eventually, all the devices launched by the company will get the update to the latest iteration of the OS.

Yesterday, the company sent out media invites for a launch event in India on December 6. And, it was speculated that the Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 7.1 will be launched in the country next week. Now, there is interesting news for the Nokia fans eagerly waiting for this event.

Nokia 7.1 Android 9 Pie update

Well, we say interesting as the Nokia 7.1, which was announced in October with Android 8.1 Oreo has started receiving the stable Android 9 Pie update. This information was confirmed by the company's Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas via Twitter.

The Nokia 7.1 is the fourth device from the company to receive the stable Android 9 Pie update. Already, the Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 7 Plus have received the update. And, the company is also testing the same for the Nokia 8 and Nokia 8 Sirocco models. There are claims that these two devices will get the update by the end of December.

Given that the Nokia 7.1 has started receiving the update to Android Pie, we can say that it is the first smartphone from HMD to run the latest iteration of the OS out-of-the-box. Also, it is one of the first such smartphones in the entire industry. If the update is rolled out to the Nokia 8 and 8 Sirocco as scheduled, then there will be six smartphones from HMD running the Pie OS.

New features on Nokia 7.1

As it receives the Android Pie update, the smartphone will get new features such as gesture navigation, adaptive brightness, adaptive battery, Digital Wellbeing, a new interface, App Actions and more. All these are features announced by Google at the time of launching the new version of the OS.