Nokia 8.1 and Nokia 7.1 online discounts and deals News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Two Nokia smartphones are listed with alluring discounts on Amazon India and Tata CLiQ.

HMD Global's mid-range and premium mid-range smartphones - Nokia 7.1 and Nokia 8.1 are likely available at discounted pricing via online retailers. Well, the online portals such as Amazon and Tata CLiQ seem to have given attractive discounts on these smartphones to lure potential buyers to get their hands on these devices, claims NokiaPowerUser.

Nokia 8.1 discounted price

Well, the Nokia 8.1, which was launched in India for Rs. 26,999 is now available at a relatively lesser cost of Rs. 26,629 on Amazon India. When it comes to the listing of this smartphone on Tata CLiQ, it is available at no cost EMI payment option for Rs. 4,438 per month. Also, buyers can get an instant discount of 10% on using a Kotak Bank debit or credit card for the purchase of this smartphone. But to avail this discount, buyers have to use the promo code GOKOTAK.

Nokia 7.1 discounted price

Nokia 7.1 was launched for Rs. 19,999 in the country. Now, it is available for a lesser cost of Rs. 18,975 on Tata CLiQ. On Amazon India, buyers can avail the exchange offer to buy the Nokia 7.1 and get an exchange discount of up to Rs. 11,400. Also, there is no cost EMI payment option on the device.

Nokia 8.1 6GB variant

The online discount is for the base variant of Nokia 8.1 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. Notably, it was only a few days back that the high-end variant of the smartphone featuring 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space was launched in India for Rs. 29,999. There appears to be no price cut on this variant. This smartphone is available via Amazon India and the official Nokia India online store. It will also be available across select offline stores in the country. This high-end variant of the Nokia smartphone was launched in two dual-tone color options such as Iron and Steel and Blue and Silver.