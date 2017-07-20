Nokia 8 gets listed on official website ahead of July 31 launch

Since the past few days, the upcoming Nokia flagship smartphone - Nokia 8 is hitting the headlines for various things.

Following the speculation that the Nokia 8 could be unveiled on July 31, what looked like the official press renders of the device hit the web showing the design of the flagship smartphone in full glory. Now, a new image has been leaked online and it is alleged to be the screenshot of the official Nokia 8 listing on the company's website. The listing found on Baidu was reported by Twitter user Roland Quandt.

Though the authenticity of the leak is yet to be known, the image looks legit as it resembles the upcoming HMD flagship smartphone. The listing on the website seems to have been removed as it shows an error message now.

As mentioned above, the Nokia 8 is pegged for a July 31 launch. The specifications of the smartphone point out at the presence of a 5.3-inch QHD 1440p display. Under its hood, the smartphone is believed to be launched with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, HMD has assured that the Nokia 8 will receive the Android O and Android P updates once these are officially rolled out by Google.

On the imaging front, the Nokia 8 is believed to feature a dual 13MP rear camera setup with the Carl Zeiss optics. The recently leaked renders of the smartphone show the vertically positioned dual camera lenses and flash at the rear with the Zeiss branding. Interestingly, we saw the renders of the Nokia 8 hit the web in Silver and Blue color variants too.