Nokia 9 live images and price leak; to cost around Rs. 50,000

Nokia 9 is allegedly delayed and might see the light of the day only in February 2019. The delay is said to be due to the penta-lens camera. Though its launch has been postponed, it looks like the device has hit the rumor mills once again. Well, the latest leak shows the live images of the smartphone and reveals its possible pricing as well.

The new live images of the upcoming Nokia smartphone are in line with those of the previous reports. As per a Weibo post that shows the live images of the smartphone, there will be a penta-lens camera with the Zeiss branding at its rear and an LED flash unit as well. Besides this, the new Nokia 9 image leak shows us a glance at the front of the smartphone. And, we can make out that it looks like the Nokia 8 Sirocco launched earlier this year.

MWC 2019 launch likely

Well, the upcoming Nokia flagship smartphone is expected to be launched at the MWC 2019 tech show in Barcelona. The smartphone is still months away from its announcement but there are high expectations as HMD hasn't launched a proper high-end flagship smartphone since 2017. Eventually, the eyes of fans and the industry spectators are on the Nokia 9 expected to arrive with a unique camera arrangement.

Nokia 9 price leaked

Besides revealing the design of the smartphone, this tipster has also shed light on the pricing of the smartphone. He reveals that the Nokia 9 could be priced at CNY 4,799 (approx. Rs. 50,600). If this happens to be true, then the upcoming device will be the most expensive Nokia smartphone to be launched by the company till date.

What we know so far

Talking about the Nokia 9, the speculations and leaks have already pointed out that there will be a penta-lens camera at its rear. Of the five lenses, two are said to be 12MP sensors with OIS and two more are said to be 16MP sensors. The fifth one is likely an 8MP sensor. T the front, the smartphone is believed to flaunt a 12MP selfie snapper. The other aspects that are rumored include 6GB RAM, wireless charging support and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is also believed to feature 64GB and 128GB storage options.