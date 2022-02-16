Nokia G11 Unveiled With 90Hz Display, 5050mAh Battery And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Nokia G11 has suddenly gone official without any formal announcement from the company. The device has been unveiled quietly by making its way to the official Nokia website. Going by the same, its complete specifications and pricing details have been revealed. However, we are yet to know further details regarding its release date in the coming days.

Notably, the Nokia G11 is the sequel to the Nokia G10 that was launched in India in September last year. The Nokia G11 appears to have borrowed most of its hardware from the recently launched Nokia G21 but it features a downgraded main camera unit and a relatively lighter body. Let's take a look at the details of the Nokia smartphone from here.

Nokia G11 Specifications

In terms of specs, the Nokia G11 bestows a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a touch sampling rate of 180Hz. Under its hood, the latest smartphone from Nokia gets the power from a Unisoc T606 processor that is teamed up with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. Also, there is a microSD card slot supporting up to 512GB of storage space.

In terms of optics, the Nokia G11 smartphone has been launched with a triple-camera setup at its rear comprising a 13MP primary camera lens, and a couple of 2MP sensors for macro and depth photography. At the front, the Nokia smartphone arrives with an 8MP selfie camera sensor housed within a waterdrop notch.

A 5050mAh battery fuels the Nokia G11 smartphone alongside support for 18W fast charging tech. As per the company, this battery can provide up to three days of battery life. However, the charger provided by the company alongside the smartphone comes with only 10W support. If you want to get the maximum charging speed, then you need to use an additional power supply with 18W fast charging capability.

As usual, the entry-level Nokia G11 will get three years of security updates and two years of major OS updates. However, it ships with the dated Android 11 OS without any custom skin similar to the other offerings from the company.

Nokia G11 Price

Nokia G11 has been launched in two color options - Ice Blue and Charcoal Gray. It comes in a single variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage space. It is priced at €159 (approx. Rs. 13,000). However, the final pricing of the device in India is yet to be revealed. For now, it has been announced that the UAE and UK markets will get the device in March.

Nokia G11: Should You Buy?

The Nokia G11 seems to be an entry-level smartphone that has missed out on improvements. Given that it is priced under Rs. 15,000, it could be an impressive offering in the mid-range market segment. Given that the phone is yet to be launched in India, we can expect it will be priced similar to the other markets. However, if the company considers a reasonable pricing in India, the device could be quite successful. But, it might still face the competition from Redmi, Realme, Poco and others.

Best Mobiles in India