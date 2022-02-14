Nokia G21 With 5,050 mAh Battery, Triple Cameras Launched: Features, Price, Availability News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Nokia has been gradually expanding its product portfolio with new smartphone launches. The company has released a new smartphone, namely the Nokia G21 that comes as the latest addition to the Nokia G series. The new Nokia G21 comes as the successor to the previous-gen Nokia G20 with premium features and specs.

Nokia G21 Features

The Nokia G21 flaunts a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate, HD+ resolution, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The massive display lets users drop the refresh rate to 60Hz when not needed, helping to save battery.

At the rear, the Nokia G21 features a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary camera and a pair of 2MP shooters for macro and depth shots. The camera supports several features like night mode, portrait, and more. There's also a 13MP selfie camera that supports features like face unlock, even with a mask on.

Under the hood, the Nokia G21 draws power from the Unisoc T606 processor paired with Mali G57 MP1 GPU. The phone is available in two configurations of 6GB RAM and 4GB RAM, both of which are paired with 128GB storage. Plus, there's a microSD card slot for memory expansion.

More importantly, the Nokia G21 features a 5,050 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. That said, users get a 10W adapter with the box. The new phone runs Android 12 out-of-the-box, which is a huge plus point. Nokia G21 buyers also get three years of security patches and two Android OS updates.

Nokia G21 Price, Availability

The Nokia G21 is available in two colors, Nordic Blue and Dusk. The smartphone is currently available in the European market and is expected in other markets shortly. Here, the new Nokia G21 starts from EUR 170 (around Rs. 14,577) and can be purchased at the official Nokia website.

Nokia G21: Should You Buy?

The Nokia G21 makes an impressive entry in the mid-range segment. Presently, the phone is yet to arrive in India and we expect it will be priced under Rs. 15,000. This would place the Nokia G21 up against devices from Redmi, Realme, Motorola, and other brands. That said, the massive battery gives the Nokia G21 an edge over others, making it a worthy consideration.

