Nokia G21 Design Surfaced Ahead Of Launch; Features To Check Out
Nokia G21 has begun to appear on the internet in India way before its official launch. The Nokia G21 is said to have a slew of unique design features. With the help of new renders of the device as well as a short video on Instagram, we have a sneak peak of the Nokia G21.
The renders have revealed various specifications of the smartphone including the device's camera module, back panel finish, and color possibilities.
Nokia G21 Design
Roland Quandt revealed new render photos of the Nokia G21 on Twitter, as well as a new Instagram video showing the phone from the front and back. Both reports indicate a design that differs from that of the Nokia G20 which came into the market last year. The circular camera module on the back has been replaced by a rectangular-shaped camera arrangement. It also has one few lens than the G20's quad-camera system.
Nokia was discovered working on a successor to the Nokia G20. The Nokia G21 was seen on Geekbench, indicating that it will be released soon. While various rumors have speculated on its expected specifications, the general consensus is that HMD will release the Nokia G21 in India this month.
The renders also reveal where the phone's buttons will be placed. The power button is on the left, and the volume controls are on the right. A fingerprint sensor is elegantly cut from the frame to make space beneath them. In the renders, we can't see the Nokia G21's connecting options but we can anticipate seeing a USB Type-C connector there.
Nokia G21 Specifications
The Nokia G21's new camera module is expected to include a 50MP primary sensor and two 2MP sensors. A 13MP selfie camera could be seen on the front. A 5,050 mAh battery with quick charging capabilities is expected to power the Nokia G21.
The striped finish on the back panel has been replaced with arcing ridges that run from one shoulder of the phone to the other. The front of the phone almost resembles Nokia G20, with the exception of the waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. However, the frame has become much thicker.
Reports suggest the smartphone to havea 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1600 x 700 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. It could be based on UniSoc's T606 chipset, with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.Support for MicroSD cards is also expected.
The Nokia G21, like the Nokia G20, is expected to be a mid-range handset with a starting price considerably below Rs 20,000. We may expect it to compete with the Vivo T1 5G, which will be released on February 9 in India.
