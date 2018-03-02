Nokia most mentioned brand on Twitter during MWC 2018: Survey

Nokia 8110 4G

Modernized version of the iconic Nokia 8110, Nokia 8110 4G will surely make you feel nostalgic. It comes with 4G LTE connectivity, Google Search, Google Assistant, Google Maps, Facebook and Twitter. The handset comes in color options: Black and Banana Yellow.

The Nokia 8110 4G will be available starting from May at 79 Euros (approximately Rs. 6,300).

Nokia 1

One of the first Android Go smartphones, Nokia 1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and features a 2MP selfie camera, a 5MP rear camera with LED flash and support for 4G VoLTE connectivity. It comes with a quad-core MediaTek MT6737M processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB expandable (up to 128GB) storage space.

The device has a 4.5-inch FWVGA IPS display with a resolution of 854×480 pixels. A 2,150mAh battery powers the phone.

Nokia 6 (2018)

The Nokia 6 (2018) is the upgraded version of last year's Nokia 6 and it comes pre-installed with Google Assistant. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor and it runs on Android Oreo OS. There is 3GB/4GB of RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal storage.

The Nokia 6 (2018) flaunts a Zeiss-branded 16MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, and a dual-tone flash. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper with 4K video recording capability.

Offered in Blue Gold, Black Copper and White with Iron accent, the new Nokia 6 will be go on sale in the beginning of April at around 279 Euros (approximately Rs. 22,200).

Nokia 7 Plus

The Nokia 7 Plus is fitted with a 6-inch full HD + 18:9 with Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. For software, it runs on Android Oreo OS.

The smartphone flaunts a dual camera setup from Zeiss with 12MP wide-angle lens and a 13MP telephoto lens. There is a selfie camera of 16MP at the front. There is a 3,800mAh battery to keep the lights on.

The Nokia 7 Plus will also be available from April and it will cost around 399 Euros (approximately Rs. 31,750).

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Star of the lineup, Nokia 8 Sirocco carries flagship-level specifications. The smartphone is fitted with an edge-to-edge curved P-OLED 5.5" display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

The handset is said to be built from a single block of stainless steel, providing more durability. It also carries IP67 rating for water and dust resistance. With a width of just 7.5mm, the smartphone looks stunning.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco is powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor clubbed with 6GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage space.

In terms of optics, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup comprising of a 12MP wide-angle lens and 13MP Telephoto lens. There is a 5MP front camera as well. Software features for the cameras include Pro Camera and Dual-Sight "Bothie" Modes.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco is equipped with a 3,260mAh battery with wireless charging support. The smartphone will be available from April with a price tag of around 749 Euros (approximately Rs. 59,600).