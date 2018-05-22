Two Nokia smartphones spotted at FCC with 18:9 display

HMD Global has announced an impressive number of smartphones in just one year of owning the license to sell Nokia-branded smartphones. The company hopped on to the bandwagon of 18:9 display with the launch of the Nokia 7 Plus. Last week, HMD announced the Nokia X6 with a display notch and 19:9 aspect ratio. Now, it looks like the company will announce a new device with the 18:9 display portfolio.

As per a report by Android Headlines citing an FCC listing, two new Nokia smartphones are in the making. The report reveals that devices carrying the model numbers TA-1057 and TA-1063 were spotted at the FCC. These phones seem to have 18:9 displays but there is no word regarding the screen size and type.

From the FCC documents, it is believed that these smartphones will be announced in both single SIM and dual SIM variants. They seem to have support for NFC connectivity and 2900mAh batteries. Also, the listing reveals that these phones might use any Qualcomm Snapdragon 600 series chipset. We are yet to know the final moniker of these smartphones.

May 29 launch event

We already know that HMD Global is all set to host an event in Moscow, Russia on May 29. There is no clarity on the devices those will be announced at the event. So long, it was believed that the company might unveil the next-generation Nokia 2, Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 smartphones at the event. We can expect these phones to also be a part of the event later this month.

Next-generation Nokia phones

Talking about these phones, we have recently come across a leaked photo showing the rear of the alleged Nokia 3 (2018) aka Nokia 3.1. Also, the company's CPO Juho Sarvikas confirmed the same on Twitter. He also hinted that the Nokia 5 (2018) aka Nokia 5.1 is in the making.

Nokia X6 global variant

After the launch of the Nokia X6 in China, rumor mills started focusing on the Nokia X5 and Nokia X7. There are claims that these phones are in the making and that the global variant of the Nokia X6 could be launched in the coming weeks. We saw the Nokia X6 global variant receive the Bluetooth certification as it could be nearing its launch.