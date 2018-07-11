Nokia X5 launch event postponed!

HMD Global was to unveil the Nokia X5 yesterday at an event in Beijing, China. However, the launch did not happen as the event was canceled. The company released a statement on its official Weibo page confirming that the event was postponed. Though the exact reason for the cancellation remains unknown, it looks like there could have been some conflict with the venue.

Nokia hasn't mentioned when the Nokia X5 will be announced. We can expect an announcement about the launch date to be made soon. The Weibo post made by the company states that the event was temporarily canceled and the company expresses its apologies for the same.

Nokia X5 rumored specifications

The TENAA listing and leaked renders of the Nokia X5 aka Nokia 5.1 Plus showed us the alleged design of the device. The smartphone is expected to be fitted with a 5.86-inch FHD+ display with a notch on top of it. As far as its hardware aspects are concerned, the device is rumored to arrive with a 2GHz octa-core chipset. The exact chipset isn't known but there are speculations that it could use either the Helio P23 or Snapdragon 660. This processor could be paired with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space.

Likely to run Android Oreo with a near stock OS experience, this smartphone is believed to get the power from a 3000mAh battery. The Nokia smartphone is said to flaunt a dual-camera setup at its rear with a 13MP and a 5MP sensor combination. The selfie camera is likely to be an 8MP module.

Nokia X5 pricing leaked

Yesterday, a few hours prior to the scheduled launch event, the alleged Nokia X5 pricing was leaked via an image on the official Nokia Mobile Chinese website. Going by the same, the X5 might cost 799 yuan (approx. Rs. 8,200) for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. It is interesting to know that despite its impressive features such as dual rear cameras, notch display and more, this device belongs to the budget smartphone market segment.

As for its launch date, we need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the same once again. But we hope it happens without much delay.