Nokia X5 to be launched today: Watch the live stream here

Nokia X5 aka Nokia 5.1 Plus has been dominating the headlines for quite some time. The device was slated to be unveiled on July 11 but the event was postponed due to venue issues. Later, the company announced that the official announcement will happen today, July 18 in Beijing, China at 2 PM (11:30 AM IST).

It is known that we might have to wait for a considerable time for this smartphone to be launched in the global markets such as India. There are reports that HMD could bring the X5 and X6 together to the markets outside China.

Nokia X5 live stream

If you are a Nokia fan and want to catch all the action live, then you can watch the live stream of the Nokia X5 launch event from the video over here.

Nokia X5 expected price

One of the recent reports regarding the device tipped that the Nokia X5 will be a budget offering priced around Rs. 8,000 for the base variant. This makes us believe that the top-end variant could be priced under Rs. 15,000.

Rumored specifications

From the existing reports, we get to know that the Nokia X5 could flaunt a notch display as seen on the Nokia X6. Notably, the X6 is the first smartphone from the company to arrive with such a design element. The device is likely to adorn a 5.85-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and carry an aspect ratio of 19:9.

At its core, this device might make use of an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 SoC paired with 3GB/4GB/6GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. The Nokia X5 is speculated to bestow a 13MP + 5MP dual-camera configuration at its rear with support for portrait mode among other features. There will be an 8MP selfie camera as well.

For connectivity, this device is likely to be bundled with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, GPS and a USB Type-C port. A 3000mAh battery is said to be housed in it to keep the lights turned on. We can expect the smartphone to run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

Having said that, in a few more minutes from now, we will get to know the complete specifications and features of this Nokia smartphone. We can expect the same to be a challenger to the bestselling budget smartphones from Xiaomi, Honor and other brands.