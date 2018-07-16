Nokia X5 to be announced on July 17 after cancellation

Nokia X5 was scheduled to be announced in China on July 11. However, the unveiling was postponed, thanks to some last minute issues at the venue. HMD Global took to Weibo to apologize to its fans for the cancellation of the launch but did not reveal a specific reason for the same. Moreover, the company did not provide any new date for the announcement of the device.

After a few days, there are speculations regarding the Nokia X5 announcement once again. A report by GizChina citing unknown sources hints at a July 17 launch date. But there is no authenticity of this date and we cannot be sure until there is an official confirmation from the company.

Nokia X5 price leaked

The alleged Nokia X5 pricing leaked a few hours before its announcement slated to happen on July 11. Going by the same, the smartphone is expected to be priced at 799 yuan (approx. Rs. 8,200) for the base variant featuring 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. There is no word regarding the pricing of the other variants but we can expect the same to be reasonable as this one.

Rumored specifications

The mid-range phone from HMD Global alleged to be Nokia X5 aka Nokia 5.1 Plus is rumored to flaunt a 5.86-inch IPS display with a notch on top as seen on the Nokia X6. This will take its aspect ratio to 19:9. The smartphone might make use of an octa-core MediaTek or Snapdragon SoC paired with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. The device is believed to make use of a 3000mAh battery and run Android Oreo with stock OS as the other Nokia smartphones.

For imaging, this device is believed to bestow a dual-camera setup at its rear with a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP secondary camera. The selfie camera is said to be an 8MP sensor, which might be housed inside the notch on top of the display.

Notably, we have already come across the leaked renders of the Nokia 5.1 Plus and this is alleged to be the X5. Again, an official confirmation from the Finnish company is awaited in this case.