Nokia X7 aka Nokia 7.1 Plus visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 710 SoC

Nokia 7.1 Plus details are out ahead of its launch.

    At the event on October 4, HMD Global announced the Nokia 7.1 but there was no word regarding the Plus variant. Now, it looks like the Nokia X7 aka Nokia 7.1 Plus is geared up to be launched in China as the company has scheduled an event on October 16 in the country. The device has appeared on the Geekbench database, which has spilled the beans on its specifications.

    Nokia X7 aka Nokia 7.1 Plus visits Geekbench with Snapdragon 710 SoC

    Nokia 7.1 Plus Geekbench listing

    Going by the leaked Geekbench listing, the Nokia 7.1 Plus aka Nokia X7 is believed to make use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, an octa-core processor clocked at 1.71GHz. This processor is likely to be backed by 6GB RAM and run Android 8.1 Oreo. Given that it will also be an Android One smartphone like the others launched by Nokia, we can expect it to get two years of OS support.

    The benchmark listing shows that the Nokia smartphone has scored 1827 and 5937 points in the single-core and multi-core tests. Otherwise, the benchmark database doesn't reveal any other information regarding this smartphone.

    Nokia 7.1 Plus specifications to expect

    From the leaked TENAA listing, this upcoming Nokia smartphone is expected to flaunt a 6.18-inch TFT display with a resolution of 2246 x 1080 pixels. The device is expected to be launched in two storage configurations - 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM and 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM. It is likely to arrive with a 13MP + 12MP dual camera module at its rear. There could be a 20MP selfie camera at the front of the Nokia phone.

    Connectivity wise, this smartphone is likely to feature 4G LTE, dual SIM support, GPS with A-GPS, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. The battery capacity remains unknown for now. And, we can expect the Nokia 7.1 Plus aka Nokia X7 to be priced under Rs. 25,000 but it is based on mere guesses. If it goes official in China in the next few days, we can expect it to be launched in India in the coming months.

    Story first published: Saturday, October 13, 2018, 12:45 [IST]
