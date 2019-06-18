Nubia Red Magic 3 Is Officially The Most Affordable Smartphone With 90Hz Display News oi-Vivek

Nubia, the subsidiary smartphone brand from ZTE has officially launched an all-new gaming smartphone, the Nubia Red Magic 3 in India, which is the 2nd gaming smartphone from the company that has launched in India. Here is everything you need to know about the latest gaming smartphone in the Indian smartphone market.

Nubia Red Magic 3 highlights

These parameters distinguish the Nubia Red Magic 3 from mundane smartphones. In addition to carrying the flagship specs sheet (Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Up to 12 GB RAM, Up to 256 GB storage) the Red Magic 3 does have a few more tricks up its sleeves, including the the AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, a 5000 mAh battery, and a physical fan to offer active cooling.

Nubia Red Magic 3 specifications

The Nubia Red Magic 3 has a massive 6.65-inch display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Just like the first gen Red Magic, the Red Magic 2 does miss out on a microSD card slot.

The phone has dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots. In addition to LTE connectivity, the device supports dual-channel Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS connectivity. On to the optics, the smartphone has a 48 MP primary camera (Sony IMX 586 sensor) and a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera. The Nubia Red Magic 3 is also the first smartphone in the world to support native 8K video recording.

A 5000 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for 27W fast charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with a custom skin on top.

Nubia Red Magic 3 competition

The device will compete against the likes of the recently launched Black Shark 2, Asus ROG Phone, and even the OnePlus 7 Pro, which also offers 90Hz display. The device will also compete against the upcoming mid-tier smartphones like the Asus 6z and the Redmi K20 Pro, based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

Nubia Red Magic 3 Price

The base variant of the Nubia Red Magic 3 retails in India for Rs. 35,999, which offers 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, whereas the high-end variant retails for Rs. 46,999, which offers 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart, starting from June 27.

In addition to the Nubia Red Magic 3, the company has also launched a bunch of accessories as well. The gaming controller retails for Rs. 1999, earphones retail for Rs. 2999, and the charging dock comes with a price tag of Rs. 2499.

Best Mobiles in India