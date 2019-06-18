ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Nubia Red Magic 3 Is Officially The Most Affordable Smartphone With 90Hz Display

    By
    |

    Nubia, the subsidiary smartphone brand from ZTE has officially launched an all-new gaming smartphone, the Nubia Red Magic 3 in India, which is the 2nd gaming smartphone from the company that has launched in India. Here is everything you need to know about the latest gaming smartphone in the Indian smartphone market.

    Nubia Red Magic 3 highlights

    These parameters distinguish the Nubia Red Magic 3 from mundane smartphones. In addition to carrying the flagship specs sheet (Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Up to 12 GB RAM, Up to 256 GB storage) the Red Magic 3 does have a few more tricks up its sleeves, including the the AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, a 5000 mAh battery, and a physical fan to offer active cooling.

    Nubia Red Magic 3 Is The Most Affordable Smartphone With 90Hz Display

     

    Nubia Red Magic 3 specifications

    The Nubia Red Magic 3 has a massive 6.65-inch display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. Just like the first gen Red Magic, the Red Magic 2 does miss out on a microSD card slot.

    The phone has dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both slots. In addition to LTE connectivity, the device supports dual-channel Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS connectivity. On to the optics, the smartphone has a 48 MP primary camera (Sony IMX 586 sensor) and a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera. The Nubia Red Magic 3 is also the first smartphone in the world to support native 8K video recording.

    A 5000 mAh Li-ion battery powers the smartphone with support for 27W fast charging via USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie OS with a custom skin on top.

     

    Nubia Red Magic 3 competition

    The device will compete against the likes of the recently launched Black Shark 2, Asus ROG Phone, and even the OnePlus 7 Pro, which also offers 90Hz display. The device will also compete against the upcoming mid-tier smartphones like the Asus 6z and the Redmi K20 Pro, based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC.

    Nubia Red Magic 3 Price

    The base variant of the Nubia Red Magic 3 retails in India for Rs. 35,999, which offers 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, whereas the high-end variant retails for Rs. 46,999, which offers 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart, starting from June 27.

    In addition to the Nubia Red Magic 3, the company has also launched a bunch of accessories as well. The gaming controller retails for Rs. 1999, earphones retail for Rs. 2999, and the charging dock comes with a price tag of Rs. 2499.

    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: nubia news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 10:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 18, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue