Nubia Red Magic 3s Launched: Most Affordable Snapdragon 855 Plus Powered Smartphone

Nubia has officially unveiled its latest gaming smartphone - the Red Magix 3s powered by the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm. This is also one of the first smartphones in the world to feature an internal fan, combined with a liquid cooling solution. Here is everything about the latest gaming phone:

Features And Specifications

The smartphone comes with a 6.65-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution, running at 90Hz. Though the device has an AMOLED display, it still comes with a physical fingerprint sensor, which is a bummer. The device has a metal unibody design and will be in black, red and blue, and silver color.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC paired with up to 256GB UFS 3.0 based storage and 12GB LPDDR4x RAM. The phone has dual SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE. Besides, the phone also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-channel Wi-Fi.

The smartphone runs stock Android 9 Pie OS with no third-party apps or bloatware. The phone features dual front-facing stereo speaker setup with support for DTS:X audio standard.

The device does come with a dedicated gaming mode called Game Space 2.1, which further enhances the gaming experience by blocking unwanted notifications while gaming. Besides, it also offers handy features like the real-time temperature monitor, in-game recording, fan-speed controller, and more. There is also a dedicated switch to trigger the Game Space.

Just like the previous generation Red Magic devices, the Red Magic 3s also has a customizable RGB strip at the back, which also doubles as a notification light. The right-side frame on the phone acts as shoulder buttons, which are also programmable.

On the camera front, the phone has a single 48MP Sony IMX 586 camera sensor at the back with support for native 8K video recording at 30fps. There is a 16MP selfie camera at the front with 1080p video recording capability.

Price And Availability

The Nubia Red Magic 3s will start at a retail price of 2999 Yuan (approx Rs. 30,000) in China for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The high-end variant retails for 3799 Yuan (approx Rs. 38,000). Both iterations will go on sale from September 9, 2019. The global launch is scheduled for October 2019.

Our Opinion On The Nubia Red Magic 3s

The Nubia Red Magic 3s offers a lot of features, which makes it a good pick, especially at Rs. 30,000. Keeping aside the gaming aspects, it can also be a great daily driver device, as it packs in the latest hardware which is nothing less in comparison with the contemporaries like the Asus ROG Phone II or the Black Shark II.

