OnePlus 5 OxygenOS 4.5.8 update brings EIS, Wi-Fi bug fix and more

A few days back, OnePlus rolled out the OxygenOS 4.5.7 update to the recent flagship smartphone - OnePlius 5. In just a few hours of rolling out the same, the company withdrew the update for unknown reasons.

While the reasons for withdrawing the OxygenOS 4.5.7 update aren't revealed officially, there are claims that the update brought about some battery issues despite the notable improvements. While calling off the update a couple of days back, OnePlus assured that they have started working on a fix for this issue and that they will roll out the same ASAP. Now, it looks like they have come up with the fix in the form of the Oxygen 4.5.8.

Well, the company seems to have come up with another update - Oxygen 4.5.8. When the previous one was rolled out, the update was claimed to bring about bug fixes those were highly anticipated and the EIS support for 4K video recording that wasn't included in the earlier one.

The latest update to the OnePlus 5 is claimed to address some of the critical issues including Wi-Fi connectivity problems and standby battery issues. If you own a OnePlus 5, do check out the list of new features that you will get from here.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Much needed bug fixes From the official changelog, the OnePlus 5 will get fixes for the camera shutter bug in silent mode, occasional stutters while playing games, battery drain for Jio users, and occasional sound leaks in the speakers while using earphones. New features The OxygenOS 4.5.8 update has included EIS for 4K video recording and the new OnePlus Slate font. The EIS support is one of the highly anticipated features that is missing in the smartphone. Notably, the lack of EIS before the update wasn't well received by many users. The withdrawn OxygenOS 4.5.7 update missed out on the EIS feature that is included in the latest one. Download OxygenOS 4.5.8 on OnePlus 5 OnePlus has rolled out the OxygenOS 4.5.8 and it will hit all the OnePlus 5 units worldwide in the coming days. If you haven't received the OTA notification, you can download the update manually from Google Drive or the official site.