OnePlus withdraws OxygenOS 4.5.7 update after it causes battery issue

A couple of days back OnePlus 5 received the OxygenOS 4.5.7 update, which brought in a promised feature, optimizations and some bug fixes. Most importantly, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization) was added to the smartphone for providing the 4K video recording support.

While it has undoubtedly made some notable improvements, there is one drawback of this latest OxygenOS update for OnePlus 5. According to some users, the device is suffering a major shuttering issue while playing games. Described as "dreadful" by at least one user on the /r/OnePlus subreddit, this problem has arose after the arrival of the new OxygenOS update.

In response to it, OnePlus has officially pulled the update. It has already started working on the issue to fix it "ASAP". We expect the fix to come in the upcoming version of OnePlus's custom skin, OxygenOS 4.5.8.

As of now, OnePlus has not announced any specific date, an update containing a fix for this bug should be rolled out soon. Besides this, OnePlus is planning out push out another major update for OnePlus 5.

The OxygenOS 4.6 is expected to bring Energy Aware Scheduling (EAS) technology. EAS is said to better take advantage of the Big-Little architecture implemented in flagship chipsets like the Snapdragon 835 that is inside the OnePlus 5.

In simple words, the update is likely to improve the phone's battery to a great extent. The update will basically make some notable changes to the kernel, which is OS part responsible for managing communications between different parts of the phone.