OnePlus 5 Soft Gold limited edition variant announced; sale starts on August 9

Since the past few days, OnePlus has been teasing that it will be launching a new color variant of the flagship smartphone. As expected, the Soft Gold variant of the OnePlus 5 is now official.

The Soft Gold variant of OnePlus 5 has been launched as a limited edition model and the same will also be exclusive to the online retailer Amazon India. The sale will debut on August 9 in India while the same has already debuted in the Chinese market soon after its announcement. The catch is that the Soft Gold OnePlus 5 is available only in the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 32,999.

Along with this one, the company has also announced the Slate Grey variant in the 8GB+128GB variant, which will also go on sale on August 9. Previously, the 128GB variant was available only in the Midnight Black variant.

While announcing the OnePlus 5 in Soft Gold, the company notes that it took them an average of 180 days in order to create and perfect a soft gold coating. It has been stated that the Soft Gold variant of the OnePlus 5 has a metal body that is paired with white front panel and bezels as seen in many other gold variant smartphones. It is also claimed that this Soft Gold variant on the OnePlus 5 is more refined and elegant than the Soft Gold variant that we have seen on the previous models from OnePlus.

To refresh on the specifications, the OnePlus 5 has been launched in India on June 22 and went on sale the same day via Amazon. The device boasts of a 5.5-inch Optic AMOLED display. At its heart, there lies a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC and runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS based on the OxygenOS. Recently, the OnePlus 5 received the OxygenOS 4.5.8 update that brings many improvements, optimizations and EIS for 4K video recording.

The imaging aspects include a dual-rear camera setup with 16MP and 20MP sensors and a 16MP front-facer as well. The device draws the power from a 3300mAh battery with the Dash Charge technology.