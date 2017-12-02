OnePlus 5T gets over 450,000 reservations for first sale in China

OnePlus 5T, the recent flagship smartphone from the company that was launched last month has made its debut in China after being released in the global markets such as India, Europe and the US.

In China, the first sale happened on Friday via the online retailer JD.com via GizmoChina. The retailer has announced that over 450,000 reservations were made ahead of the sale. The registrations were open on November 28 and within 48 hours, the OnePlus 5T has got over 450,000 registrations.

Notably, both the 6GB RAM and 8GB variants of the smartphone were available for sale in the Midnight Black color variant. The Lava Red color variant of the smartphone that was announced in the country is slated to be made available from December 17.

In terms of specifications, the OnePlus 5T is pretty similar to its prequel - the OnePlus 5 except for the changes in the display and camera.

The OnePlus 5T flaunts a 6.01-inch Optic AMOLED display with the front panel being occupied predominantly by the display. The device features a full-screen design with an 80% screen-to-body ratio. The display has a FHD+ resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. In terms of camera, there is a dual rear camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor and a 20MP secondary sensor both with f/1.7 aperture. The selfie camera is a 20MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

Other specifications are similar to those of the OnePlus 5. There is an octa-core Snapdragon 835 SoC teamed up with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. The smartphone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat topped with OxygenOS 4.7. The device is all set to get the Android Oreo beta within this month. A 3300mAh battery powers the OnePlus 5T with the Dash Charging technology. And, there is a fingerprint sensor at the rear as the device does not have a home button at the front due to the full-screen design.