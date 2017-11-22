OnePlus 5T is already the fastest selling OnePlus device

OnePlus 5T is the latest smartphone from the brand and the device's popularity seem to have taken off undisputed. The smartphone was released for sale on November 21, 2017 and manufacturers are already claiming that the handset is the fastest selling model ever from their inventory.

The smartphone went out of stock within 24 hours of its launch on Amazon India's platform. The smartphone will be made available again on the platform on November 24. The smartphone has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 32,999.

Users get an upgrade over the OnePlus 5 for the price which includes a 6.01-inch full-HD Optic AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 boxed in a nearly bezel-less design. The OnePlus 5T has a new dual camera setup. The secondary telephoto lens of the OnePlus 5 has been switched with a standard lens which boasts an aperture of f/1.7 to offer low-light photography prowess to the device.

OnePlus 5T also offers face unlock feature and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. Similar to OnePlus 5, the 5T is powered by a 2.45GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor paired with Adreno 540 GPU. It comes in 6GB and 8GB of RAM variation and 64GB/128GB of internal storage variation. The phone runs Android Nougat-based Oxygen OS and it houses a battery with 3,300mAh capacity.

It has USB Type-C port for charging and physical connection, a 3.5mm audio jack, and dual-SIM support. If you wish to get your hands on the smartphone make sure you are hooked to Amazon on November 24.