OnePlus 5T to come in a new white variant? Images leaked online

OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus 5T last month and at the time of the launch, the company had announced that the smartphone would be available in Midnight Black color only. Later OnePlus did reveal a lava red version and the company also launched the Star Wars Edition of OnePlus 5T.

However, OnePlus might have something cooking up for consumers. Well, a white color variant of OnePlus 5T has just been spotted online. The company might be actually working on releasing a new color variant for the consumers. If it is true then potential users across the globe will now have three available options for the smartphone.

Notably, the Star Wars edition which also features a white rear panel is limited to only Indian consumers as of now. Thus making another white variant of OnePlus 5T seems legit.

As such, the leaked images show the front side of OnePlus 5T. This white version is seemingly different from the Star Wars edition. Well, the alleged variant has a white front panel compared to the black ones we have seen so far.

However, the images show only the front side. The back side of the smartphone is still a mystery. Speculations are rife regarding the color of the back panel. Reports suggest that the handset could feature the same mint gold color like the OnePlus 3T or the panel's color might be the same as the Star Wars version. What would you like?

Having said that we don't have much to go on right now, but again if this image is legitimate then more information about this model should appear online in the days to come.

Meanwhile, regarding the specs of this smartphone, it is expected that the OnePlus 5T white version will have the same features and configuration as the other variants. Therefore just to recall, OnePlus 5T comes with a 6-inch AMOLED display having an 18:9 aspect ratio with a 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution, 2.45GHz octa-core Snapdragon 835 chipset, Adreno 540 GPU, 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The handset also has an 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage variant.

As for the optics, the device sports a dual rear camera setup at the rear comprising of 16MP + 20MP sensors with f/1.7 aperture. Up front, there is a 16MP front-facing camera. The smartphone is backed by a 3300mAh battery which supports Dash Charge and it runs on Android Nougat OS with OxygenOS UI running on top.

The dual-SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone offers connectivity options like Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, NFC, USB OTG, 3G and 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the phone include Compass Magnetometer, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope. It measures 156.10 x 75.00 x 7.30 (height x width x thickness) and weigh 162.00 grams.

OnePlus 5T price in India starts from Rs. 32,999.

