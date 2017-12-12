Possible OnePlus 6 design and specs out by concept video

This year, OnePlus announced the launch of the OnePlus 5T with a full-screen design as seen on the other flagship smartphones. The device has just been released in the global markets and so soon the gossip mongers have shifted their focus towards the OnePlus 6, the next generation model.

A YouTube channel named 'Science and Knowledge' that is known for publishing concept videos of upcoming smartphones has come up with one for the OnePlus 6 as well. The concept creators have also speculated the specifications that the 2018 flagship from the company might feature.

The video of the OnePlus 6 concept shows the design of the rear panel. We can see that there will be vertically positioned dual rear cameras housed at the top left corner and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well. The OnePlus logo that is seen at the center of the rear panel on the previous generation models appears to be positioned a bit lower.

When it comes to the front of the handset, the concept model appears to see narrow bezels in order to offer more screen space. There seems to be an aluminum frame on the smartphone too.

The OnePlus 6 has been visualized to feature a 6-inch Optic AMOLED display supporting QHD+ 1440 x 2880 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. There is a Gorilla Glass 5 layer on top of the display too. The device appears to run Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box topped with OxygenOS 5.0.

Under its hood, the OnePlus 6 is speculated to employ the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM. The various storage options appear to include 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. For imaging, the device is likely to feature a dual camera setup with 16MP and 12MP sensors accompanied by PDAF, OIS, and dual LED flash. Up front, there seems to be a 16MP selfie camera with f/1.6 aperture too. The other aspects that might be included in the OnePlus 6 are believed to be a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, and a 3950mAh battery with Dash Charging.