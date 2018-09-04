OnePlus 6 gets OxygenOS open beta based on Android 9 Pie

OnePlus 6, the current generation flagship from the Chinese company is one of the smartphones to get the Android 9 Pie update soon after its launch. Now, the device has received the latest iteration of OxygenOS open beta update based on Android 9 Pie under the open beta program.

With the Android 9 Pie update, this smartphone gets features such as navigation gestures, a new user interface, system customizations and many other new features. The update also brings support for a new Do Not Disturb mode along with adjustable settings, accent color customization, and a new Gaming Mode 3.0, claims the official OnePlus forum.

As it is a beta update, the company has issued a warning that some applications might not function as intended while running this beta version. It also adds that the Google Pay service will not work right now and the Google Play Store might display a "Device is not Certified by Google" warning.

How to update to Android 9 Pie

If you use the OnePlus 6 and want to get the Android Pie update, then you should visit this link and download the custom ROM upgrade package. Doing so, copy the file to the mobile storage and visit Settings → System updates → Local upgrade (the top right icon) → click on the installation package and immediate upgrade.

Stable Android 9 Pie update

Given that the Android 9 Pie beta update is available for the OnePlus 6, we can expect the stable build to be rolled out soon. We already know that after this smartphone, the previous generation models including OnePlus 5, 5T, OnePlus 3 and 3T will get the Pie update.

Android 9 Pie changelog

Android Pie, the latest iteration of the OS is available in the beta phase since March. This update comes with a slew of improvements, battery saving optimizations, new personalization features and tools to track the time spent by the users on the device.

Moreover, this latest version of Android addresses the recent trends such as the gesture-based navigation system. It also comes with a new gesture-based navigation system and gesture-based shortcuts as well. For now, this is touted to be the most personalized version of the OS.