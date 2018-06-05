Here’s your last chance to buy the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition

While announcing the OnePlus 6, the company announced the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition model. This one comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity and carries a price tag of Rs. 44,999. Like the other two variants of the device, the limited edition model will also be available via Amazon India and the official OnePlus online store.

The first sale of the limited edition model happened on May 29. The second sale will happen today at 12 PM. This will be the last sale of the smartphone and will go on until the stocks last. Once the stocks of the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition get empty, you will not be able to buy it anymore.

If you are a fan of the Avengers movie series, then you should hurry up as the device might go out of stock soon. After today's sale, you will be able to buy only the regular variants of the device with 6GB/8GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage space. This guide will help you figure out which variant of OnePlus 6 you should opt for.

OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition design

This limited edition model comes with a Carbon fiber case pattern and a glass back surface. It has gold accents giving it a distinct appearance. There will be an Avengers logo and a shimmering gold alert slider. The device comes in a unique Marvel Avengers box suiting its appearance. Apart from the aesthetic differences, the inclusion of 256GB of storage space in this variant is a notable aspect.

Oneplus 6 First Impressions

OnePlus 6 Silk White version sale

In addition to the last sale of the Marvel Avengers limited edition model, the OnePlus 6 Silk White limited edition will also go on sale today at 12 PM. Again, the stocks will be limited and might dry up soon. So interested buyers are recommended to purchase the device as soon as possible. The Silk White edition will be available with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and will be priced at Rs. 39,999. This variant will also be listed for sale on Amazon India and the company's official online store.