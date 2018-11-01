OnePlus 6T first sale goes live in India on Amazon.in

Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has recently launched its flagship device OnePlus 6T both globally as well as in India. Now, the device's sale has gone live in India on the e-commerce giant Amazon's website. OnePlus will begin the open sale of OnePlus 6T starting November 3 on Reliance Digital stores, Croma stores as well as OnePlus offline stores all across India.

As for the pricing, the base variant of OnePlus 6T which comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage will be retailing at a price tag of Rs 37,999, whereas the mid-end variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB built-in storage will be available for Rs 41,999 and the top-end variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be available for Rs 45,999.

The OnePlus 6T purchase offers include a Rs 1000 cashback for the users who purchase the smartphone from Amazon using their phone as Amazon Pay Balance. Besides, users can also get an instant cashback of worth Rs 5,400 and up to 3TB 4G data from Reliance Jio and Rs 2000 instant discount for the ICICI Bank credit and debit cardholders. Also, users can get a discount up to Rs 500 on Kindle eBook and accidental liquid damage protection insurance of worth Rs 2,000 for free upon opening a Kotak 811 account.

To recall, the One Plus 6T packs a taller 6.41-inch Full HD+ Optic AMOLED display which has an 86 percent of screen-to-body ratio and has a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. Under the hood, the OnePlus 6T packs a Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Sadly, the inbuilt storage is not further expandable via microSD card.

For optics, the OnePlus 6T makes use if a dual-rear camera setup comprising of a 16MP primary lens along with 20MP secondary lens both of which have a f/1.7 aperture. Up front, there is a 16MP sensor with a wide f/2.0 aperture. The device is backed by a decent 3,700mAh battery which comes with Oneplus's DashCharge fast charging technology.