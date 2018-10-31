OnePlus 6T OxygenOS 9.0.4 update brings November security patch and more

OnePlus has finally launched the highly anticipated flagship OnePlus 6T in India. The smartphone packs some top of the line features and is an upgrade to the OnePlus 6 which was launched earlier this year. Similar to the company's T line up of devices the new flagship smartphone brings some slight changes over its precursor. It's only been a day since the device has been launched and it already has started receiving updates.

As per a report by the XDA developers, OnePlus has brought the OxygenOS 9.0.4 update to the latest flagship OnePlus 6T. The new update for the device brings along some new improvements and tweaks to its latest features such as Nightscape mode and Screen Unlock. Additionally, the new update also brings along the November security patch with some bug fixes some modifications to the OnePlus 6T.

The new update is expected to bring improvements to the device's reliability of the Screen Unlock and Nightscape mode feature. The OxygenOS 9.0.4 also brings along a camera fix which is said to enhance the Studio Lighting feature and will further enhance the face recognition capabilities of the OnePlus 6T.

As mentioned earlier, the latest update also brings along the November Android security patch and as per XDA developers, this security patch will also be available for the OnePlus 6. As per them, OnePlus 6 has received the update via Open beta 6 based on Android Pie.

Other than this, the OnePlus 6T's latest OxygenOS update also brings along some battery performance improvements. This is primarily aimed at optimizing the power consumption of the device while in standby mode. OnePlus has also brought the new navigation gestures to the latest flagship OnePlus 6T.

The OxygenOS 9.0.4 update is 138MB in size and is an OTA update which you can download the update on your OnePlus 6T from the Oxygen Updater app.