OnePlus 6T live images appear hours before official announcement

OnePlus is all set to launch its highly anticipated flagship smartphone, i.e, the OnePlus 6T later today in New York. Just like every other upcoming smartphone the OnePlus 6T has also been surrounded by numerous leaks and rumors giving us a fair picture at what the smartphone might offer in terms of features and specification. OnePlus will be unveiling the flagship device today 10AM| 7AM PST | 4PM CET in New York. Now, just hours before the launch some live images have been leaked showing the front and rear of the smartphone.

The live leak images of the upcoming OnePlus 6T have appeared on the on/leaks. A trio of leaked images has made their way to the on /leaks. It is being said that the new leaked images may not be of a similar quality as that of the marketing images or the leaked renders which have been spotted recently. However, the leaked images do give us a clear image of the OnePlus 6T and its retail box.

Out of the three leaked images, the first picture showcases the front of the device. The front of the OnePlus 6T features an all-screen design with a teardrop notch up top. Notably, the smartphone features a plastic casing. Further, the sign suggests using a screen protector made by OnePlus or the company's partners so that the digit reader functions properly without going haywire.

The trio of the leaked images further reveals that the rear panel will house the dual-camera setup. The rear camera is placed at the central part of the upper half of the device. The rear camera comprises of a 16MP primary lens with a f/1.7 aperture and a 20MP secondary lens with a same f/1.2 aperture. Also, there is a leaked image of the retail box. OnePlus has also decided to add a sort of dictionary description for the term "OnePlus community" at the bottom of the box.

As mentioned earlier, the OnePlus 6T event will begin at 11.AM (EDT) or 8.30 PM (IST) Indian standard time. You can watch the live stream event here: