OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition ‘Notify Me’ option live on Amazon India

Late last month, OnePlus started teasing the launch of a special edition variant of its current flagship smartphone - OnePlus 6T. The global launch is slated to happen on December 11 and the same is teased for December 12 in India. Following the teasers and landing page on the official OnePlus website, we have further information hinting at its imminent launch.

As the OnePlus 6T McLaren edition launch is nearing, the 'Notify Me' option on Amazon India has gone live. As the other OnePlus devices, this one will also be exclusive to the online retailer Amazon apart from the OnePlus online store. The company has also stated that the phone will go on sale at the upcoming OnePlus Experience Store in Connaught Place, New Delhi. Also, it will be available at the OnePlus offline stores across the country.

Interested buyers of the McLaren edition model can hit the 'Notify Me' option on the Amazon website to get updates regarding the smartphone's pricing and availability in the country. It will also help buyers get the device as soon as it is available. Notably, the launch event in India is slated for December 12 in Mumbai.

OnePlus 6T McLaren edition

Going by its name, this special edition model is likely to be available in limited quantities. It is expected to feature a color and theme as the McLaren Formula One racing team and supercar maker. This makes us believe that the design could involve an orange-blue color combination. While not much regarding this smartphone is known for now, there are a few reports suggesting that it will arrive with a whopping 10GB RAM and 256GB of storage space.

Also, it is likely to be priced around Rs. 50,000 making it the most expensive OnePlus device ever. Notably, the high-end variant of the OnePlus 6T features 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 45,999. Earlier this year, the OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers special edition came with the high-end configuration. Later the company released the same configuration in other colors. So, we can expect a similar trend with this one as well.