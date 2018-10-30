ENGLISH

OnePlus 6T pre-orders last day today on Amazon.in

The OnePlus 6T can be pre-booked on Amazon India by purchasing a voucher of Rs 1,000.

    OnePlus 6T has officially made its way t the market. The flagship smartphone by the Chinese tech giant is slated to launch in India today. Recently, the e-commerce giant Amazon had listed all the launch offers which will be available with OnePlus 6T. The smartphone will be available for the masses starting November 1. Amazon is offering various launch offers on the purchase of OnePlus 6T.

    Some of the offers include an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on making the purchases using ICICI credit and debit cards or via a Citibank credit card. The other offers include no-cost EMI options, cashback of Rs 1,000 on making the payment through Amazon pay, along with a cashback of worth up to Rs 5,400 from Reliance Jio.

    The smartphone has been already up for pre-orders on Amazon and today is the last day when you can pre-order the device. The OnePlus 6T can be pre-booked on Amazon India by purchasing a voucher of Rs 1,000. Amazon is also offering the consumers who are pre-booking the device a cashback of Rs 500. The cashback amount will be provided by the company on the users' Amazon pay balance. The users will also be given a free pair of OnePlus Type-C Bullet earphones.

    As mentioned earlier, in order to be eligible for the order you will need a Rs 1,000 gift card using which you need to purchase the smartphone between November 1 and November 3. Once the device has been bought, you will receive the cashback in your account by November 6 and will also receive the coupon code to purchase the OnePlus Type-C Bullet earphones without paying any extra charge for them.

    To recall, the OnePlus 6T packs a 6.41-inch full HD+ AMOLED display which has an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and offers a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels. At its core, the smartphone is backed by a Qualcomm's high-end Snapdragon 845 SoC which is paired with Adreno 630 GPU to render all the graphics. The smartphone is available in two RAM and storage variants including a 6GB/8GB RAM variant and 128GB/256GB storage variant. The smartphone ships with Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box with OnePlus's OxygenOS 9.0 skin on top.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 15:00 [IST]
