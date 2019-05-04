ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    OnePlus 7 can survive a bucket of water: Will not feature IP certification

    Here is everything you need to know about the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro

    By
    |

    With a clever teaser, OnePlus has hinted that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone, aka, the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro will be water resistant. Unlike a typical Samsung, LG, or an Apple smartphone, the OnePlus smartphones won't come with IP rating.

    OnePlus 7 can survive a bucket of water: Will not feature IP rating

     

    IP rating is expensive

    According to OnePlus getting IP rating for a smartphone will cost more money, even if the smartphone is designed to be water and dust resistant. For the very same reason, OnePlus will not get IP certification for their smartphone. Nevertheless, none of the smartphone brands, even with IP rating will cover water-damaged smartphones under warranty.

    In the teaser, an upcoming OnePlus smartphone has been dunked inside a bucket of water, and the device is most likely to survive the water-impact. Do note that, smartphones like the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T also comes with rubber gaskets inside the phone, which inhibits the water-damage.

    The latest teaser from OnePlus re-affirms that, the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro will be water and dust resistant, but the device will not offer any sort of IP rating certification like IP67 and IP68 for water and dust resistance.

    OnePlus 7 Pro quick specs

    The OnePlus 7 Pro is speculated to 6.6-inch QHD+ Optic-AMOLED display with the 90Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone with at least 6/8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

     

    The smartphone is most likely to feature a triple camera setup with 48 MP primary camera, 16 MP super wide angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It is also speculated that, the 7 Pro will feature a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Warp Charge 30 via USB type C, which was introduced last year, along with the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, the first OnePlus smartphone with 10 GB of RAM.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 4, 2019, 9:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 4, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue