OnePlus 7 can survive a bucket of water: Will not feature IP certification

With a clever teaser, OnePlus has hinted that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone, aka, the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro will be water resistant. Unlike a typical Samsung, LG, or an Apple smartphone, the OnePlus smartphones won't come with IP rating.

IP rating is expensive

According to OnePlus getting IP rating for a smartphone will cost more money, even if the smartphone is designed to be water and dust resistant. For the very same reason, OnePlus will not get IP certification for their smartphone. Nevertheless, none of the smartphone brands, even with IP rating will cover water-damaged smartphones under warranty.

In the teaser, an upcoming OnePlus smartphone has been dunked inside a bucket of water, and the device is most likely to survive the water-impact. Do note that, smartphones like the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T also comes with rubber gaskets inside the phone, which inhibits the water-damage.

The latest teaser from OnePlus re-affirms that, the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro will be water and dust resistant, but the device will not offer any sort of IP rating certification like IP67 and IP68 for water and dust resistance.

OnePlus 7 Pro quick specs

The OnePlus 7 Pro is speculated to 6.6-inch QHD+ Optic-AMOLED display with the 90Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone with at least 6/8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone is most likely to feature a triple camera setup with 48 MP primary camera, 16 MP super wide angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It is also speculated that, the 7 Pro will feature a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Warp Charge 30 via USB type C, which was introduced last year, along with the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition, the first OnePlus smartphone with 10 GB of RAM.