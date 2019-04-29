OnePlus 7 with notchless display appears in music video News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro will be unveiled on May 14 in several countries at the same time. While the Pro variant is an advanced one with triple rear cameras and a notchless display, the standard variant was speculated to be similar to the OnePlus 6T featuring a notch display and dual cameras at its rear.

Now, the OnePlus 7 appears to have made its appearance in a music video by Neha Bhasin, an Indian singer. It is available via OnePlus Playback, a platform meant to promote independent music. It shows the complete design of the smartphone.

OnePlus 7 design leak

The music video shows the design of the OnePlus 7 Pro. It shows that the device will not have a waterdrop notch as its predecessor. Instead, it appears to feature a notchless display hinting that this one could also sport a pop-up selfie camera. It seems to have a flat display panel. Moving on to its rear, there appear to be two rear cameras positioned vertically as seen on the previously leaked renders. The LED flash appears circular and positioned under the camera module. Also, it seems to have an in-display fingerprint sensor instead of a rear-mounted one. The rear panel is similar to that of the OnePlus 6T.

OnePlus 7 Pro leak

Besides this, a user has snapped a couple of images of OnePlus CEO Pete Lau with the OnePlus 7 Pro placed on a restaurant table. It shows the presence of an elongated camera setup as there will be triple cameras at its rear. As the device is positioned front down, there is no clue on its display. Moreover, a video teaser shared by the company confirmed the presence of triple cameras at the rear of the device. It is said that the device will have a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary sensor and a 16MP third camera sensor.

Given that these upcoming OnePlus smartphones will be announced on May 14, we can expect more details to be revealed in the coming days.