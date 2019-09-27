OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Get Discount During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus just unveiled the next-generation smartphone - the OnePlus 7T on Thursday along with its first-ever OnePlus TV Q1 duo. Within a day of the launch of the next-generation flagship smartphone, the previous-generation models - OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro have received a price cut on account of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Well, during the sale that debuts tomorrow, the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro will get a considerable discount of Rs. 3,000 and Rs. 4,000 respectively. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is slated to happen from September 29 to October 4. The early access sale is all set to debut on September 28 at 12 PM for the Amazon Prime members.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Price Cut

The OnePlus 7 with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM will be priced at Rs. 29,999 instead of Rs. 32,999. The 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM is still listed for Rs. 37,999 by Amazon. Likewise, the OnePlus 7 Pro variant with 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM will be priced at Rs. 44,999 instead of its launch price of Rs. 48,999. Even the 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM variant of the Pro variant is still priced at Rs. 52,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM is priced at Rs. 57,999 and there seems to be no discount for these.

OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Update

Both the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro were launched with Android 9 Pie topped with OxygenOS. Now, the company launched the 7T with Android 10 out-of-the-box. Also, it announced that the 7T is the first smartphone to feature the latest iteration of the OS. It has also rolled out the Android 10 update to the OnePlus 7 duo launched earlier this year. Even the OnePlus Pay will be rolled out to these smartphones along with the rest in the company's portfolio.

What We Think

If you prefer buying the OnePlus 7 or OnePlus 7 Pro, then this price cut could be the right time. The reason is that you can get a premium flagship experience without spending a lot of money and at a price cut as well.

